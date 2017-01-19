Father pleads innocent to killing Tri-City toddler

A Grandview man pleaded innocent Thursday to allegations he killed his 2-year-old son by repeatedly abusing the toddler.
Mario Torres, 34, faces a March 13 trial in Benton County Superior Court on one count of first-degree manslaughter.
The charge includes the aggravating circumstance of victim vulnerability and domestic violence.
Nicholas Torres died Dec. 26, 2014, at a Spokane hospital. However, his father was only charged earlier this month after a lengthy investigation that included a review of medical and autopsy records by a Seattle pediatrician.
The toddler’s death was ruled a homicide from ongoing abuse resulting in extensive brain trauma.
Torres watched his son on Dec. 22, 2014, while the boy’s mother went Christmas shopping.
After that, the boy was found to be lethargic and somewhat unresponsive, and was taken to the hospital almost 24 hours later when a concerned relative intervened, according to court documents.
Torres served six months in the Benton County jail in 2015 for encouraging an older son to “just make up lies” when investigators asked him what happened the day before his little brother’s hospitalization, documents show.
