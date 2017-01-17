Accused killer rejects plea offers in 2015 Pasco shooting

The 21-year-old suspect in a fatal shooting outside a Pasco grocery store has turned down two plea offers, including one that would have made him a free man before his 40th birthday.
Chris Pedroza-DeSantiago confirmed for a judge Tuesday that his lawyer had shared the offers with him, and that he was choosing to go to trial.
The Kennewick man is accused of killing Juan C. Melgoza in February 2015 because the victim was wearing a rival gang color.
His trial was supposed to start next Monday, but defense attorney Norma Rodriguez said she still is trying to track down some witnesses, and the weather hasn’t helped in reaching out-of-town people.
Rodriguez said one witness seems to be dodging her. They’ve gone to his home four times and neighbors have said the man still lives there, but he will not answer the door, she said.
Pedroza-DeSantiago agreed to postpone the trial to May 1 so his attorney can be ready. It is expected to last three weeks.
Franklin County Deputy Prosecutor Dave Corkrum told the that judge they made a plea offer to Pedroza-DeSantiago in September 2015.
It recommended a 45-year sentence if he pleaded guilty as charged to first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and illegal gun possession.
If he didn’t take advantage of that offer, prosecutors planned to add a gang enhancement, which would bump up the standard sentencing range from 48 to 64 years.
Prosecutors claim Chris Pedroza-DeSantiago was leaving Fiesta Foods in Pasco when he stumbled into Juan C. Melgoza in Feburary 2015. They argued over Melgoza’s red clothing. Pedroza-DeSantiago allegedly returned later and shot him in the back.
Prosecutors continued negotiations with Rodriguez in an attempt to reach an agreement, and made a revised offer of 20 years in prison for a plea to second-degree murder. Pedroza-DeSantiago rejected that offer, as well.
Prosecutors claim Pedroza-DeSantiago was leaving Fiesta Foods when he stumbled into Melgoza. The two argued over Melgoza’s red clothing, then walked away from each other.
An angry Pedroza-DeSantiago allegedly enlisted the help of Abraham Barajas, 15 at the time, and returned to the store within minutes, documents said.
Barajas believed he “would have been kicked out of the gang and beaten up” if he did not cooperate.
The two allegedly argued about who would pull the trigger before Pedroza-DeSantiago pulled out the .40-caliber pistol and shot the 42-year-old Pasco man in the back.
Barajas claimed Pedroza-DeSantiago yelled their gang’s name as he fired several times.
The teen is charged in Franklin County Juvenile Court with premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit murder. He was expected to plead guilty last February to reduced charges, but the case was put on hold until he testifies in Pedroza-DeSantiago’s trial.
Pedroza-DeSantiago is in the Franklin County jail on $500,000 bail. Barajas is in juvenile detention on $250,000 bail.
Kristin M. Kraemer: 509-582-1531, @KristinMKraemer
Comments