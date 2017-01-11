Former Kennewick teacher charged with raping teen

A former Kennewick middle school teacher charged with sending sexually explicit photos of herself to at least four students is now accused of having sex with one of the boys.
Tonie Ann Reiboldt, 43, pleaded innocent Wednesday in Benton County Superior Court to one count of third-degree child rape.
She already faces three felony counts of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes. Each count includes the aggravating circumstance that she allegedly used her position of trust to commit the crime.
Her trial is May 8.
Deputy Prosecutor Megan Whitmire amended the charges after the young teen disclosed this week more details about his contact with the then-teacher at Horse Heaven Hills Middle School.
Reiboldt allegedly used her son’s Snapchat account to get contact information about at least one of the boys.
On Wednesday, Judge Alex Ekstrom admonished Reiboldt for reportedly talking with minors against the rules of her release.
Whitmire told the court she had heard from a concerned mother that a victim and several other boys were at a home when Reiboldt “engaged in limited dialogue” with them.
The prosecutor said she is gathering witness statements before asking the judge to revoke or increase Reiboldt’s bail. She has been out of custody since posting bond on $15,000 bail in June.
Tonie Ann Reiboldt started at Horse Heaven Hills Middle School in 2003. She was with the Kennewick School District since 1997, and previously taught math, worked as a substitute teacher and coached gymnastics, track, volleyball and dance. She most recently was a physical education teacher.
She is living in Spokane with her father.
Reiboldt was a physical education teacher when she submitted her resignation in July. She started at Horse Heaven Hills Middle School in 2003.
Reiboldt was with the Kennewick School District since 1997, and previously taught math, worked as a substitute teacher and coached gymnastics, track, volleyball and dance.
Her husband, Spencer Reiboldt, is a teacher and a coach. He filed for divorce in October and is caring for their two children since she is limited to only supervised visits with them.
Kennewick police started looking into Tonie Reiboldt last June after a detective’s daughter said a sexually explicit video of a woman was sent to underage kids through the social media app Snapchat.
A deputy prosecutor’s daughter also reported hearing about the video at school.
One teen reported that, in communicating with Reiboldt, she had sent him nude pictures and asked him to do the same in return, documents said. Reiboldt tried to meet up with the boy to have sex, but he refused, court documents said.
Another teen claimed Reiboldt arranged a sexual encounter with him, but said he made up an excuse to get out of it as Reiboldt waited at a park, documents said.
A different boy revealed this week that Reiboldt allegedly raped him. He initially reported he got pictures of the teacher on Snapchat.
Kristin M. Kraemer: 509-582-1531, @KristinMKraemer
Comments