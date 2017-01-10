Alleged shooter in Pasco murder gets March trial date

A 34-year-old Richland man pleaded innocent this morning to allegations he killed a Pasco man after his half-brother got into an argument with the victim.
Simeon C.E. Howard faces a tentative trial date of March 6 in Franklin County Superior Court.
He is charged with premeditated first-degree murder, drive-by shooting and first-degree unlawful possession of a 9mm semi-automatic gun.
Prosecutors have not yet filed charges against the second suspect, Nathaniel L. Thompson of Kennewick.
The deadline for charging him is this afternoon.
Thompson, 26, is being held on suspicion of premeditated first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit murder and drive-by shooting.
Court documents show that Howard shot Thomas Contreras De Leon early Dec. 30 at South Myrtle Avenue and East B Street in Pasco.
De Leon, a farmworker, was driven to the hospital by a friend. The 27-year-old died from a single gunshot wound.
De Leon and Thompson reportedly exchanged words with each other at Joker’s in Richland on Dec. 29.
Then, after leaving the nightclub, De Leon called for Thompson to meet him near his Pasco home, documents said.
De Leon intended to fight Thompson, but Thompson brought his half-brother and at one point Howard pulled out a gun and started firing, according to a witness.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
