Trial reset for Hanford worker accused of having ‘hit list’

The trial of a Hanford worker who allegedly claimed to have a “hit list” over denied medical claims has been reset for April 3.
The trial for Dominick S. Furino, 57, is scheduled for Nov. 7.
He appeared in Benton County Superior Court on Wednesday with his private attorney, Norma Rodriguez. However, he has indicated that he is in discussions to hire a new attorney.
Furino of Pasco has pleaded innocent to one count of felony harassment. He was released from jail in September on $7,500 bail, but is prohibited from access to Hanford, where he has worked as a laborer for CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Co.
A Hanford employee reported that Furino said he had a hit list of 20 people who had “done him wrong in regards to his medical issues,” according to documents. Furnino was upset that medical claims related to mercury poisoning had been denied, the Hanford employee alleged.
No hit list was found in a search of Furino’s home, vehicle and cellphone, according to court documents.
