Crime

January 4, 2017 1:14 PM

Man shot in Pasco Friday died of heart, lung trauma

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

The man shot near a Pasco intersection Friday died of trauma to the heart and right lung, according to results of an autopsy performed Wednesday morning.

Thomas Contreras De Leon, 27, of Pasco, was shot in the left shoulder, according to Franklin County Coroner Dan Blasdel. He ruled the death a homicide.

De Leon was shot early Friday at South Myrtle Avenue and East B Street. He was taken to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco by a person in a dark, newer-model SUV, according to Pasco police. Police have talked to the driver.

De Leon, who was a farmworker, died Friday at the hospital.

Check back for possible updates.

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos