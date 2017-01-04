Man shot in Pasco Friday died of heart, lung trauma

The man shot near a Pasco intersection Friday died of trauma to the heart and right lung, according to results of an autopsy performed Wednesday morning.
Thomas Contreras De Leon, 27, of Pasco, was shot in the left shoulder, according to Franklin County Coroner Dan Blasdel. He ruled the death a homicide.
De Leon was shot early Friday at South Myrtle Avenue and East B Street. He was taken to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco by a person in a dark, newer-model SUV, according to Pasco police. Police have talked to the driver.
De Leon, who was a farmworker, died Friday at the hospital.
Check back for possible updates.
Comments