Man shot in Pasco Friday died of heart, lung trauma

0:16 Fire destroys Kennewick home Wednesday morning Pause

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

1:17 Twins receive gift of mobility this holiday season

1:34 Kenyatta K.E. Bridges speaks out during his sentencing in Franklin County Superior Court

1:08 New housing construction started at WSU Tri-Cities

1:53 Pasco Police Officer Adrian Alaniz testifies

1:55 'Bright Lights' gives revealing insight to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' relationship

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

0:31 Public service announcement encourages jury service to bring justice