Pasco man ordered to serve 10 years for gang shooting

A Pasco man was ordered to prison for 10 years for his part in the gang-related killing of a man in 2014.
Investigators believe Kenyatta K.E. Bridges played a minor role in the death of Lorenzo “Richie” Fernandez Jr., who was shot while sitting in his car at the Stonegate Apartments on Road 68, according to prosecutors.
Bridges, 27, previously pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and second-degree unlawful gun possession.
The murder was part of a series of escalating gang violence starting in November 2014, when DeShawn Anderson and another man allegedly fired 21 shots at a parked car with four men inside. Three of the men were seriously injured and the fourth received minor injuries.
The next night, a car with Anderson’s friend Anthony Guerrero and Anderson’s cousin and a third man inside was riddled with gunfire. Guerrero died hours later from his wounds. No one was charged in the shooting.
Two weeks later, Bridges’ wife, Mary A. Faucett, allegedly lured Fernandez to the Pasco apartment building with the promise of meeting up with him.
Anderson ambushed Fernandez, killing him. Bridges was there at the time.
Check back for more on Bridges’ sentencing.
Comments