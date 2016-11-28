Crime

Fatigue suspected as cause of Burbank driver crash

Driving tired is suspected to have led a Burbank driver to roll an SUV off of Interstate 182 on Sunday.

Adam P. Townsend, 35, of Burbank, was driving a black 2016 Jeep Wrangler east on I-182 near the Richland city limits. At about 11:10 p.m., the Jeep left the road and rolled sideways, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Olivia D. Bear, 22, of Burbank, was a passenger and injured in the crash. She was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

The state patrol reports driver fatigue caused the crash and had not issued a ticket.

