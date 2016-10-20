Kennewick police find 67 marijuana plants in garage

Police found a marijuana grow in a Kennewick garage Wednesday night after they received anonymous tips .
Witnesses contacted Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers to report a non-compliant marijuana grow in the 3900 block of West 12th Avenue. Police obtained search warrants and searched the area at about 8:40 p.m.
They found 67 marijuana plants, meth and heroin. Kennewick police Sgt. Ken Lattin said officers removed 52 of the plants but he didn’t explain what happened to the remaining 15 plants.
Four people, including a man and woman who live at the house, were there when officers arrived.
The case is being forwarded to the prosecutor’s office.
