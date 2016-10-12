Coroner identifies Kennewick man found in scorched truck

The Benton County coroner identified the Kennewick man found dead inside a burned pickup truck in Columbia Park on Friday.
Frank Kobory, 62, was found inside the burned silver Ram Dakota pickup truck. Kennewick police and fire responded after witnesses called 911.
The causes of the fire and Kobory’s death remain undetermined.
An autopsy was performed Tuesday. Dental records were used to identify Kobory, said Benton County Coroner John Hansens.
The coroner is waiting for lab results to determine the cause of death. Hansen said there were no wounds found on Kobory’s body.
Kennewick police continue their investigation.
