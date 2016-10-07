Body found in burning truck in Columbia Park

A body was found Friday afternoon in a burning pickup truck in Columbia Park in Kennewick.
Passersby saw the small pickup on fire about 2:30 p.m. By the time fire crews arrived and put out the flames, they discovered a person’s body inside.
The truck was parked on the grass at the east end of the park, near the Highway 395 interchange. The fire damaged the engine and the cab but did not spread to the pickup bed.
It’s unclear if the person died in the fire or before, said investigators.
The coroner’s office will be trying to identify the person and notify family members.
Comments