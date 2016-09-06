Hanford worker allegedly created 'hit list' of co-workers, doctors

A Hanford worker was ordered held without bail Tuesday after his arrest on allegations that he threatened to kill co-workers, doctors and state Department of Labor & Industries employees over his medical treatment and denied claims.
Dominick S. Furino, 57, allegedly created a “hit list” with 20 names.
An unnamed girlfriend also is on the list, court documents show.
“The specific threat is that he plans to track the people listed down and ‘blow their heads off,’ ” documents said.
Furino reportedly works for CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Co.
He was arrested Friday afternoon. The Tri-City regional SWAT team was sent to his west Pasco home out of concern that he might have been armed or had “potential mental health issues,” according to police.
Furino is in the Benton County jail on suspicion of felony harassment with threats to kill. He appeared before Judge Steve Osborne in Benton County District Court.
Richland police were tipped off to the alleged hit list by a man who thinks his name is on the list and believes Furino “100 percent” intends to carry out the threats, court documents said.
A document filled out by Detective Athena Clark said Furino suffers from mercury poisoning, which has resulted in multiple medical issues.
“He is angry at the people on the list for dissatisfaction of treatment and denial of medical claims,” Clark wrote.
Furino allegedly told the tipster that he will not commit suicide after killing everyone on the list “because he wants to stand in front of a judge and tell him why he did what he did,” the court document said.
Prosecutors have until Thursday to charge Furino or release him from jail.
Kristin M. Kraemer: 509-582-1531, @KristinMKraemer
