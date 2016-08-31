Playground explosives lead to lockdown at Chief Joseph Middle School in Richland

Richland’s Chief Joseph Middle School was on lockdown for about 10 minutes Wednesday morning after a maintenance worker found two “questionable” devices on the playground.
The devices, described as homemade explosives, were discovered at the northwest corner of the campus, away from the school building, 504 Wilson St.
One device exploded without causing damage. The Richland Police Department bomb squad removed both using a robot.
Chief Joseph students and staff were not in any danger during the episode.
Chief Joseph began the 2016-17 school year Tuesday with 765 students.
