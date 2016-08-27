International Bigfoot conference coming to Kennewick

Bigfoot believers are coming to Kennewick Labor Day weekend for the second conference this year in the Tri-Cities billed as an international Sasquatch event.
Those who aren’t up for two and a half days of Sasquatch talk at the conference may attend a free talk at the Mid-Columbia Libraries by one of the key speakers in town for the conference.
Jeff Meldrum, an anthropology professor at Idaho State University, will speak at 7 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Kennewick library branch, 1620 S. Union St.
Meldrum says Bigfoot is real after taking a detailed look at the scientific DNA and forensic evidence gathered on Sasquatch.
“Anyone who has pondered the mysteries of human evolution will be fascinated,” said the library in a promotion for Meldrum’s talk.
Earlier this spring an unrelated Bigfoot conference in Kennewick focused on speakers who said they had seen Sasquatch in the wild.
While the Tri-Cities may not seem like Bigfoot territory, with its lack of trees to hide the creatures, it’s between the Cascade and Blue Mountains, both places where Bigfoot sightings have been reported.
The upcoming International Bigfoot Conference will feature more than a dozen speakers in addition to Meldrum, several of them who will be familiar to those who follow TV or radio shows with cryptozoology themes.
It opens the afternoon of Sept. 2 and will continue through the afternoon of Sept. 4 at the Three Rivers Convention Center. Cost is $45 for adults and $25 for children 12 and under. An additional $10 charge covers a footprint casting workshop.
Adam Davies, a popular television show guest from the United Kingdom on topics ranging from the Loch Ness monster to Bigfoot, will speak the evening of Sept. 3.
Loren Coleman, the director of the International Crptozoology Museum, in Portland, Maine, is expected to discuss Kennewick Man, the ancient skeleton found a decade ago on the banks of the Columbia River.
Ken Gerhard, cohost of the History Channel show Missing in Alaska, will share his knowledge of “everything strange,” according to the bios for the conference.
Shane Corson and Gunnar Monson, cohosts of the weekly online radio show Monster X, also will talk.
To buy tickets, or for more information, go to internationalbigfootconference.com.
