Tickets available for Trump’s Washington state visit

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump will hold a rally Aug. 30 in Everett.
Tickets are available now at www.donaldjtrump.com/schedule.
The rally will be at 7 p.m. at Xfinity Arena, following a Seattle fundraiser that same day. Doors open at 4 p.m. for the rally.
Trump’s campaign added the rally to his official website Friday.
Trump last visited the state in May, when he held rallies in Spokane and Lynden.
A recent poll showed Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton with a double-digit lead over Trump in Washington, 43 percent to 24 percent. The state hasn’t voted for a Republican candidate for president since 1984.
