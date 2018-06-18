Dr. Wanda Good, far left, performs a robotic-assisted bariatric surgical procedure with the newest version of the da Vinci Xi Surgical System that was recently acquired by Lourdes Health in Pasco. Watch a video at: tri-cityherald.com/video
Think you and a robot could do surgery? Try your hand at this Pasco event

By Sara Schilling

June 18, 2018 02:24 PM

Want to try your hand at surgery and piloting a robot at the same time?

Head to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco on Tuesday.

An open house featuring the hospital's new da Vinci Xi robotics-assisted surgical system is 12 to 4 p.m. at the hospital, 520 N. 4th Ave.

The event will start with a presentation and demonstration, and then attendees will be able to test the controls themselves.

Robotics-assisted procedures are less invasive than traditional open surgery. They cut the risk of infection and boost recovery time.

In traditional surgery — the kind often shown on TV — the surgeon makes a large incision and works over the patient with hand-held tools.

But in robotics-assisted procedures, cameras and tools are inserted through small incisions.

The surgeon operates them from a nearby console, always in full control.

The technology — including instruments that act like a human wrist, but with better range of motion, and high-definition cameras — means better dexterity and field of vision.

Lourdes has two robotics-assisted surgery systems in use — and the new advanced Xi model is the only one of its kind in the Tri-Cities.

A drawing for Google Home devices is planned during the event.

