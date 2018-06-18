Think you and a robot could do surgery? Try your hand at this Pasco event

Want to try your hand at surgery and piloting a robot at the same time?
Head to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco on Tuesday.
An open house featuring the hospital's new da Vinci Xi robotics-assisted surgical system is 12 to 4 p.m. at the hospital, 520 N. 4th Ave.
The event will start with a presentation and demonstration, and then attendees will be able to test the controls themselves.
Robotics-assisted procedures are less invasive than traditional open surgery. They cut the risk of infection and boost recovery time.
In traditional surgery — the kind often shown on TV — the surgeon makes a large incision and works over the patient with hand-held tools.
But in robotics-assisted procedures, cameras and tools are inserted through small incisions.
The surgeon operates them from a nearby console, always in full control.
The technology — including instruments that act like a human wrist, but with better range of motion, and high-definition cameras — means better dexterity and field of vision.
Lourdes has two robotics-assisted surgery systems in use — and the new advanced Xi model is the only one of its kind in the Tri-Cities.
A drawing for Google Home devices is planned during the event.
