These military-bound graduates have a mission before boot camp — change a Kennewick school policy

Madison Dunn and Jazmine Brown are excited to start their military careers.
But before they head to boot camp, the Kennewick teens are hoping to spur change of a school district policy so that future graduates taking the same path can wear special red, white and blue cords at graduation.
Right now, the military cords — plus any other honor cord, except those for the National Honor Society — aren't worn at high school graduation ceremonies in the Kennewick School District.
The Pasco and Richland school districts do allow the military cords.
The Kennewick district says its policy is about keeping the focus on educational achievements in high school.
However, graduating seniors joining the military are recognized in another way — they're asked to stand, and their names and branches of service are read aloud, the district noted in a statement.
"(We want) our graduates entering the military to know that we are proud of them, respect them and appreciate their service," the district said in the statement, adding that the school board and Superintendent Dave Bond are supportive of military service.
Some board members are veterans, and Bond's son currently is serving, the district said.
Madison, 18, who enlisted in the Navy, said wearing the cords would set the military-bound graduates apart.
"Joining the military and graduating are big milestones in our lives. To be able to combine those (by wearing the cords) would mean a lot. It says, 'We're making a different choice. We're sacrificing different things,'" she said.
Jazmine, 18, an Air Force enlistee, agreed.
"It’s such an honor to be going into the military. I get that they recognize us at graduation, but I feel we should be able to wear (the cords). We’re not just a club, we’re going to defend our country," she said.
Madison and Jazmine both graduate from Kamiakin High School on Saturday. It's likely too late for a change before their ceremony, but they said they're speaking up so one might be considered for the future.
Madison talked with Kamiakin staff about the cords, and then reached out to Bond and the school board. Bond and Dawn Adams, school board president, both were "super kind and respectful," she said.
Her speaking up isn't personal, but is about drawing attention to the policy, she said.
Jazmine said she'll be at the June 20 board meeting to talk about the issue, and hopes for community support.
Comments