UPDATE: State sending help to battle Benton wildfire headed toward farms

State aircraft and hand crews are coming to help local firefighters battling a 300-acre blaze on rough, rocky terrain south of Kennewick.
The Les Blair Fire, on a bluff overlooking the Columbia River, was reported about 1 p.m. by someone aboard a passing train.
It's not yet clear how the fire started, said Tracy Baker, public information officer for Benton Fire District 1.
Fire Chief Lonnie Click asked the state for help around 4:45 p.m., according to state officials.
The State Fire Marshal's Office, a bureau of the Washington State Patrol, will send aircraft and hand crews to help fire the fire, officials said.
A commenter on the Tri-City Herald's Facebook showed two photos from the blaze.
No injuries have been reported. However, crews are working to keep flames from spreading to farmland, railroads and power infrastructure in the area, she said.
Crews from Benton Fire District 1 are working to contain the fire, with help from Benton Fire District 4 and the Pasco Fire Department, which sent a rescue boat to try to scope out the size of the blaze.
A wildland strike team from Walla Walla also has been called in to help.
"Access is pretty difficult with the rocky terrain and the wind is picking up a little bit," Baker said.
She noted the area burns regularly, about every other year.
