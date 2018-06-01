You can keep more adult spring chinook on parts of the Snake

Washington has increased the limit on adult spring chinook to two a day on parts of the Snake River.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife raised the limit Friday because just 37 percent of the number planned have been caught this year, and there has been minimal impact to wild spring chinook.
Only hatchery spring chinook may be kept.
The new adult spring chinook limit is part of the daily limit of six hatchery chinook. Chinook must be at least 12 inches to keep, and adult chinook are those longer than 24 inches.
The new limit is in effect on the Snake River from the southbound Highway 12 bridge near Pasco upstream about seven miles to the fishing boundary below Ice Harbor Dam.
It also is in effect below Little Goose Dam from the Texas Rapids boat launch to the fishing restriction boundary below the dam.
