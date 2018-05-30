This Tri-City hospital is getting a new leader

Kadlec will have a new chief executive in 2019.
Lane Savitch, who's been with the Richland-based health system that includes a hospital and a network of clinics since 2006, announced Wednesday that he's retiring at the end of the year.
His successor already has been chosen. Reza Kaleel, Kadlec’s chief administrative officer, will take over in January.
"It’s been a very, very bittersweet decision. I love being here. I love the Tri-Cities, I love Kadlec, I love all the people here. It’s the best career opportunity I could ever have imagined," Savitch said. "I’ve been here for 12 years and I’ve enjoyed it immensely. I’m going to miss it a lot."
Savitch, 66, started with Kadlec as president of the system's hospital, Kadlec Regional Medical Center. He moved into his current post in 2016.
He helped shepherd Kadlec through a period of transformational growth.
During his tenure, the system saw its employee ranks swell to more than 3,700, and it added everything from a 10-story patient tower and five-level parking garage at the Richland hospital to a standalone emergency department in Kennewick.
The hospital and medical group also integrated, leading to better collaboration, communication and care.
And, most significantly, Kadlec became part of Providence St. Joseph Health, a national nonprofit health system.
"I think we’re in the midst of an incredibly important time in health care. The affiliation has positioned us well for the future. We have an opportunity to create a system of care throughout the state and region that’s never existed before," Savitch told the Herald. "This is an exciting time. That contributes to my mixed feelings about leaving."
But, Savitch said, Kadlec will be in good hands with Kaleel.
"I have absolute, complete confidence in Reza and am looking forward to the next few months as he and I work more closely together" as part of the transition, Savitch said.
Kaleel came to Kadlec in 2016 from Colorado, where he'd worked as executive vice president and chief operating officer of St. Mary’s Medical Center. He's been in hospital administration since 1997.
“Reza is just the right person to build on the foundation set forth by Lane and the Kadlec leadership team,” said Elaine Couture, executive vice president of Providence's Washington-Montana region, in a statement. “We’re grateful for Lane’s outstanding service and look forward to a smooth transition led by Reza.”
Officials also praised Savitch for his dedication and accomplishments.
“Lane has made a significant contribution to helping make our community a healthier place,” said Wayne Martin, chairman of Kadlec's community board of directors, in a statement.
“Lane’s leadership and experience have put Kadlec on solid footing as we head into the future. His role in the effective integration of Kadlec into Providence St. Joseph Health has been instrumental," he said.
Upon retirement, Savitch and his wife, Jill, plan to move to the Kirkland area to be closer to their grandchildren.
Comments