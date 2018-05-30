She lost a coin toss for a Richland School Board seat. Now she's back

Jill Oldson will be Richland's newest school board member — about 2 1/2 years after she lost a seat on the board by a coin toss.
Board members picked her Tuesday night to fill seat being vacated by Gordon Comfort, who's moving out of state.
She'll take the oath of office on June 12 and will serve out the remainder of Comfort's term, which runs through next year.
Ten people applied for the seat, and the board interviewed four finalists.
Oldson ran for the school board in 2015 against Brett Amidan. The race ended in a tie, which was broken by a coin toss.
