Franklin County jail lieutenant found dead at home

Patrick J. Reninger, a lieutenant in the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, died at his Kennewick home Monday.
Benton County Coroner John Hansens said Reninger, 40, was found at his home on the 6600 block of West Fourth Place.
No foul play is suspected.
An autopsy will be conducted Wednesday because of his age and lack of medical history, Hansens said.
Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond said Reninger came to the sheriff's office from the Washington Department of Corrections, where he also held the rank of lieutenant.
He held various positions in Western Washington and worked for the prison system for almost 20 years before joining the sheriff's office about two years ago. He oversaw daily jail operations.
He said Reninger was a "great guy" and integral to the department's work to modernize the jail and train staff.
"He was just a great human being who served the people of Franklin County with honor," Raymond said.
According to Reninger's Facebook page, he was originally from Yelm and served in the Army as an infantryman.
Reninger and his wife have four children, including a daughter born in September.
Services are expected to be held in western Washington.
