Tri-Cities 'Pride' to feature drag shows, skating and more

This year's signature Tri-Cities Pride event — an afternoon festival packed with activities — is planned in Pasco.
But Kennewick and Richland also will get in on the fun, with events in those cities in the days beforehand as part of a weeklong celebration of LGBT culture and pride.
"We want to be inclusive as we can," said Carly Coburn, an organizer. "It’s nice to be able to host and sponsor several events that are happening all over the community."
The local Pride celebration kicks off May 27 with a BBQ at D's Wicked Cider in Kennewick. The event is 1 to 6 p.m., with Brothers Cheese Steaks, live music, water games and bubble soccer.
Festivities continue May 30, with an all-ages drag show at Out and About in Pasco.
Admission is free. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show follows at 8 p.m.
Then on June 1, the popular family-friendly Gay Skate is once again happening at Rollarena Skating Center in Richland. It runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Skate rental is $5.
The Pride week culminates June 2 with the festival from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Pasco Farmers Market. Activities include a drag show, music, food trucks, belly dancers, inflatables and exhibitor booths.
The theme is "Glowing with Pride."
The week of activities "is a good opportunity for LGBTQ-plus people and their families and allies to come together and celebrate, have some fun and see how supportive the community is and can be to them," Coburn said.
To volunteer, sponsor or set up a booth at the festival, email tricitiespride@gmail.com.
Tri-Cities Pride also is on Facebook and Instagram.
