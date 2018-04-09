This Kennewick man died far too young. The governor noticed his final act

Justin's Elzinga’s family gathers for a photo with Bobby Nakihei last year. Justin, 20, of Kennewick, died in January 2017 while packing for spring semester at Washington State University in Pullman. His organs helped save the lives of several people, including Nakihei. Justin’s family will be honored Wednesday by Gov. Jay Inslee during a ceremony in Olympia as part of National Donate Life Month. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald