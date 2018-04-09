Judges are suing him. Now the Franklin County clerk has a challenger

A former Benton County deputy clerk is aiming to return to the legal system in her campaign for the Franklin County clerk position.
Jackie Lopez Giddens, who spent six years as chief deputy clerk, says she will run against incumbent Clerk Mike Killian in November. Filing for the November election starts May 14.
Killian has worked in Franklin County for more than 25 years, including more than 18 years as clerk. The position pays about $80,000 a year.
Giddens, 49, spent 16 years as part of the court system, starting in district court before becoming chief deputy clerk. Then known as Jackie Hill, she said a small, honest mistake led her to leave the position in 2012.
She said she could not discuss the circumstances, citing a non-disclosure agreement.
She describes that year as one of the toughest in her life. Her father died, she divorced and she had her identity stolen.
“It was a really crazy year for me,” she said. “I hit rock bottom for a while, but I’m fearless and relentless and I’m determined to be a stronger person then ever.”
But she says she rebuilt her life, first becoming a flight attendant, then remarrying, and buying Kennewick’s Mail ‘n’ Stuff.
She hasn’t lost her love for working with the court, judges and commissioners, and she believes she can help Franklin County’s office.
During her time in Benton County, she helped create a work-based learning program and assisted in transitioning the clerk’s office toward digital records.
“I’ve always had a passion for the judicial system and for policies and procedures and following protocol,” she said. “It’s going back to what I’ve always had a passion for.”
The announcement comes weeks after Benton-Franklin Superior Court judges sued Killian because he refused to keep producing paper folders for most cases.
The lawsuit is focused on the court system switching to the “Odyssey” management system.
By the end of the year, 37 of Washington’s 39 counties will use Odyssey, which integrates indexing, calendars and document filing.
Franklin County switched to the system in November 2015, and Killian stopped producing paper folders this year.
Judges want him to keep producing the paper files until the computer system is completely reliable.
Giddens agrees with the judges. The paper folders are a necessary backup in case information is lost or put in the wrong spot.
“There has to be an auditing process,” she said. “Nothing is 100 percent accurate. ... What happens when the computer system crashes?”
Giddens plans to run as a Republican. She volunteered with the Benton County Republicans when she worked in the clerk’s office, she said.
She’s married to Hanford Fire Department Capt. Mitch Giddens. She has two children and five grandchildren.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
