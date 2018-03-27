Your water is coming. Here’s when KID, other districts will be delivering

You may have seen some water in the Kennewick Irrigation District canals this week, but the start of irrigation season is still a few weeks away.
The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is testing the Chandler pumps, so far, according to KID.
The district will be allowed to start using water April 1, and water should reach district members in two to three weeks.
KID members can learn more by checking the map at www.kid.org. It shows where testing has been done and will be done.
It should eventually show when members will have water available in what’s looking like a good water season.
Adequate water is expected to be available this year from the Yakima River for KID members, and mandatory watering schedules or other restrictions are not expected.
Other irrigation districts that have announced plans for the start of the watering season include:
▪ The Columbia Irrigation District is expected to have water to all district members by April 15.
▪ The South Columbia Basin Irrigation District announced plans to begin the irrigation season last week to the Mattawa area, the Potholes area of Franklin County and Blocks 2 and 3. Deliveries to the Block 18 East Low Canal system is scheduled to begin Wednesday.
▪ The East Columbia Basin Irrigation District planned to begin filling canals last week. Deliveries from the East Low Canal, including the Connell area, should have the first water deliveries Wednesday.
Annette Cary: 509-582-1533, @HanfordNews
