The latest on Tri-Cities power outages, canceled sporting events

Here’s a running list of closures, outages and traffic hazards from the high winds today in the Tri-Cities.
Sustained wind speeds of 21 to 23 mph are forecast in the Tri-Cities through 10 p.m., with gusts up to 32 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
Send photos of the weather, or weather-related hazard information, to news@tricityherald.com.
Power has been restored to some traffic lights in west Pasco, according to a tweet by the Pasco Police Department at 3:52 p.m., and Franklin PUD is reporting that power has been restored to three of the five substations that were down, leaving 13,000 customers without power. The Pasco School District had stated earlier that schools would be released on time this afternoon, but that buses could be running late because of non-functioning traffic lights.
UPDATE - POWER RESTORED TO 3 OF THE 5 SUBSTATIONS. Staff and crews are still working on the other 2. Thank you for your patience. We'll have you all back up and running as soon as we can!— Franklin PUD (@franklinpud) March 27, 2018
Franklin PUD has some power already coming back on line which is getting some of the traffic lights up/running. Still be careful!!!— Pasco Police Dept (@PascoPoliceDept) March 27, 2018
An outage has knocked out power to a large number of Franklin PUD customers in west Pasco. The outage has affected several schools on the west side. Students are being dismissed at normal time but the buses may be a little behind schedule because many stoplights have lost power. pic.twitter.com/MGoyz9c1BY— Pasco Schools (@PascoSD1) March 27, 2018
We are aware of a power outage affecting a large number of Pasco customers. We are currently working to find the cause. What we know now is that multiple substations are without power. We will share more information as it becomes available.— Franklin PUD (@franklinpud) March 27, 2018
Some schools are canceling sports this evening in Benton County.
SB for today has been cancelled/wind and air quality with the dust— Southridge Athletics (@Southridge_Suns) March 27, 2018
Varsity will make it up on Thursday at 5pm vs. Kenn.
JV/C makeup on April 10th. DH
Softball games at Kamiakin are cancelled for today Drive safely! Tentatively scheduled for Thursday, 3/29 #GoBombers pic.twitter.com/eGsIg4EJwP— RHS Bomber Softball (@RHSBombSoftball) March 27, 2018
Track at Desert Hills Middle School in Kennewick, which involves Park, Highlands and Stevens middle schools, are postponed with no makeup announced.
The weather station on top of the school reported a windspeed of 52 mph before the event was called off.
Chinook, Horse Heaven Hills and McLoughlin middle school track at Chinook Middle School in Kennewick has been moved to tomorrow.
Several other Chinook sports were canceled too. (Scroll down the link to see the list.)
Pasco’s Kingspoint Christian School also canceled at 3:15 p.m. because of the power outages.
