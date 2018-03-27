Empty garbage containers on South Alder Street just east of South Washington Street in Kennewick ended up blown on their sides in the roadway or in the Columbia Irrigation District canal during Tuesday's gusty weather.
The latest on Tri-Cities power outages, canceled sporting events

March 27, 2018 03:45 PM

Pasco, WA

Here’s a running list of closures, outages and traffic hazards from the high winds today in the Tri-Cities.

Sustained wind speeds of 21 to 23 mph are forecast in the Tri-Cities through 10 p.m., with gusts up to 32 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Send photos of the weather, or weather-related hazard information, to news@tricityherald.com.

Power has been restored to some traffic lights in west Pasco, according to a tweet by the Pasco Police Department at 3:52 p.m., and Franklin PUD is reporting that power has been restored to three of the five substations that were down, leaving 13,000 customers without power. The Pasco School District had stated earlier that schools would be released on time this afternoon, but that buses could be running late because of non-functioning traffic lights.

Some schools are canceling sports this evening in Benton County.

Track at Desert Hills Middle School in Kennewick, which involves Park, Highlands and Stevens middle schools, are postponed with no makeup announced.

The weather station on top of the school reported a windspeed of 52 mph before the event was called off.

Chinook, Horse Heaven Hills and McLoughlin middle school track at Chinook Middle School in Kennewick has been moved to tomorrow.

Several other Chinook sports were canceled too. (Scroll down the link to see the list.)

Pasco’s Kingspoint Christian School also canceled at 3:15 p.m. because of the power outages.

Check back for updates.

Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin

