Kennewick couple accused of insurance fraud after quick filing of claim

A Kennewick couple are accused of insurance fraud after filing a claim the day after they bought an insurance policy.
Colby Getchell, 34, and Jessica Getchell, 33, have been charged in Benton County Superior Court with first-degree attempted theft, according to the Washington Office of the Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler.
The couple bought a travel trailer on Sept. 11, 2016, according to the office’s Criminal Investigations Unit.
On Sept. 24, they bought a Progressive insurance policy and then took the trailer to a dealer to get an estimate on roof damage, investigators said.
The next day, they filed a claim for $12,058 in damage to the trailer’s roof from a fallen tree limb, investigators said.
Progressive denied the claim and called the insurance commissioner’s office.
The couple is scheduled to appear at a joint court hearing April 19.
Insurance fraud costs the average family $400 to $700 a year in increased premiums, according to the commissioner’s office.
