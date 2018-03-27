A Kennewick couple is accused of insurance fraud after they bought an insurance policy and reported wind damage the next day.
Kennewick couple accused of insurance fraud after quick filing of claim

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

March 27, 2018 11:47 AM

Kennewick, WA

A Kennewick couple are accused of insurance fraud after filing a claim the day after they bought an insurance policy.

Colby Getchell, 34, and Jessica Getchell, 33, have been charged in Benton County Superior Court with first-degree attempted theft, according to the Washington Office of the Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler.

Colby Getchell

Jessica Getchell

The couple bought a travel trailer on Sept. 11, 2016, according to the office’s Criminal Investigations Unit.

On Sept. 24, they bought a Progressive insurance policy and then took the trailer to a dealer to get an estimate on roof damage, investigators said.

The next day, they filed a claim for $12,058 in damage to the trailer’s roof from a fallen tree limb, investigators said.

Progressive denied the claim and called the insurance commissioner’s office.

The couple is scheduled to appear at a joint court hearing April 19.

Insurance fraud costs the average family $400 to $700 a year in increased premiums, according to the commissioner’s office.

