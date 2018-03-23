You may need your studded tires longer. Snow forecast for the mountains

Procrastinators rejoice.
You have more time to get studded tires off your car.
The Washington State Department of Ecology has extended the deadline by about two weeks to the end of the day on April 15.
You may need them yet if you plan travel outside the Mid-Columbia.
Never miss a local story.
The long-range forecast shows the potential for significant snow in the mountains into April.
Three to nine inches of new snow accumulation were forecast from Friday through Sunday on Interstate 90 at Snoqualmie Pass.
Oregon also has extended its deadline to April 15. One to two inches of new snow were forecast for Interstate 84 at La Grande, Ore., on Friday.
Don’t wait too long to switch out studded tires. The fine in Washington for driving on them after April 15 is $136.
The Washington State Department of Transportation recommends that drivers investigate alternatives, like studless winter tires. They are not subject to the spring removal deadline and do not cause the damage to roads that studs do.
Comments