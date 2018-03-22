Controversial U.S. Senate candidate can’t use plaza, Richland officials say

The controversial U.S. Senate candidate Joey Gibson will not be allowed to use John Dam Plaza in Richland for a Saturday event, city officials said Thursday.
The Arc of Tri-Cities already reserved the entire plaza, including the state and the park, for the three-hour window Gibson said he wanted to use it.
Hollie Logan, Richland communications and marketing manager, told the Herald that The Arc’s event, the March for Respect, has the space reserved from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The time immediately after is reserved by the city to prepare for Sunday’s glow-in-the-dark egg hunt.
Never miss a local story.
Richland Police Chief Chris Skinner said that Gibson has a constitutional right to use the park’s sidewalk, but he wants to ask Gibson to be mindful that “it’s still a public walkway and to not obstruct or block pedestrian traffic.”
Gibson said in a news release Wednesday that a Kennewick hotel had denied him space after being inundated with phone calls. He planned to use the plaza instead.
Skinner told the Herald that he has a captain and lieutenant trying to reach Gibson to talk with him about his plans.
“I’m sensitive to the vulnerable population we’ll have in our park that day,” Skinner said.
Gibson plans to run for Sen. Maria Cantwell’s seat as a Republican. He identifies himself on Facebook as “new right” with a conservative libertarian ideology.
Gibson founded the group “Patriot Prayer” in Vancouver, which bills itself as fighting corruption and big government with the strength and power of love. It has held multiple rallies in liberal areas on the West Coast.
Gibson organized a pro-President Donald Trump free speech rally in Portland in June 2017. The event grew to include thousands of demonstrators and counter-protesters in downtown Portland, with 14 people arrested as counter-protesters clashed with police.
Check back for updates.
Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405, @JakeD_TRI
Comments