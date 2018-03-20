Local

Benton County deputies at fatal Plymouth rollover wreck

By Jake Dorsey

jdorsey@tricityherald.com

March 20, 2018 12:08 PM

Kennewick, WA

Benton County sheriff’s deputies and officials responded Tuesday to a fatal car wreck near Plymouth.

Sgt. Mathew Clarke said the single-car rollover wreck happened on AgriNorthwest property along South Plymouth Road, just north of the town.

Clarke said the car’s driver died, but death investigators haven’t yet confirmed the cause. Deputies also are trying to reach family members, he said.

Initial reports suggested the car rolled off the road, possibly after the driver suffered a medical emergency.



Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405, @JakeD_TRI

