Lourdes employees expected to keep jobs, says potential owner

The Tennessee-based company buying Lourdes Health in Pasco plans to invest in the hospital system instead of making cuts, an executive said Monday.
That means an $18 million infusion for facilities, services and equipment, plus a commitment to retain all current active employees, said Andy Slusser, an RCCH Health Care Partners executive vice president.
The company also will “continue to honor the Lourdes Health Network charity care policy, ensuring that all patients in need of care will receive necessary services,” Slusser said.
And Lourdes will remain Catholic.
“We are excited about the opportunity to partner with Lourdes network to serve the Pasco and Richland communities, and we look forward to beginning the transition,” Slusser said.
He spoke Monday during two public hearings held as part of the sale process.
His comments were well-received. About 24 people testified at the morning and afternoon sessions — a mix of Lourdes workers and community members — and all were in favor of the sale.
RCCH is the right partner, said John Serle, Lourdes chief executive officer.
The company has experience working with small- and medium-sized hospitals, values medical staff, believes in local decision making and is “committed to maintaining and growing our current services through active support and significant infusion of capital,” Serle said.
He said he “enthusiastically” supports the transition.
Lourdes — the Tri-Cities’ oldest hospital — currently is owned by Ascension, the biggest nonprofit health system in the country and the largest Catholic health system in the world.
But Ascension moved to a model focused on larger metro areas, so Lourdes began looking for a new partner. Capella Healthcare, which later merged with RegionalCare Hospital Partners to become RCCH, stepped up.
RCCH also is in talks to buy Trios Health in Kennewick, although that process isn’t as far along.
Trios is in the midst of Chapter 9 bankruptcy and hopes to emerge mid-year with a sale agreement.
State officials are reviewing the proposed Lourdes sale, which will include converting the system from nonprofit to for-profit status.
The first of Monday’s public hearings was held in Richland, where Lourdes operates a behavioral health center, and the second was in Pasco, near Lourdes Medical Center.
Lourdes has about 900 employees.
The emergency department logs around 22,000 patient visits a year, with an average of 17 admitted acute care patients a day and seven rehab patients.
The counseling center has 17 admitted patients on average a day and 12 staying in the crisis triage unit.
Frank Becker, Lourdes chief financial officer, said the sale “makes good, solid financial sense.”
Dr. Jasdip Matharu, a Lourdes physician, told officials that “for me, it means a lot to have a partner to help me out. There’s not a single physician out there who says, ‘We have enough money’ — not for ourselves, but (for) what we want to do for our patients.”
A cross-section of community members also expressed support, including representatives from the Pasco Chamber of Commerce, Washington State University’s Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine in Spokane, Pasco Fire Department and the Franklin and Benton county boards of commissioners.
A decision on state approval is expected this summer.
