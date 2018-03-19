Identity of man found after Prosser fire still unconfirmed

Coroners are turning to dental records to identify the person found after a fire destroyed a travel trailer Sunday.
The scorched remains of what investigators believe was a man were discovered after a blaze at 14505 North Griffin Road in Prosser.
The remains were badly burned, Deputy Coroner Bill Leach said. Today, he is researching dental records to confirm the identity of the person.
An autopsy is scheduled at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
The trailer was parked behind a house on the property, and the occupant was reported missing.
The blaze started in the RV sometime before 1:45 p.m. and engulfed the travel trailer before someone called 911, said West Benton Fire and Rescue Chief Seth Johnson.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, they discovered downed power lines and flames threatening a shop on the property.
The fire was put out by 2:16 a.m. and the body found after firefighters searched inside.
Yakima County Fire District 5 assisted in extinguishing the blaze.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
The cause hasn’t been determined.
