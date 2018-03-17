Try the new trail on Badger Mountain. Bonus — you can skip the stairs

Hikers on Badger Mountain have a new trail to follow — one with the bonus of skipping the uneven rock stair steps near Trailhead Park.
Volunteers have finished building a new 1,400-foot section to Sagebrush Trail, well before their goal of March 30 and in time for the Badger Mountain Challenge.
The trail has the benefit of providing an option to skip the steps, both for those biking the trail system and some older hikers who find the 65 stair steps hard on arthritic knees.
The new length of trail also provides a longer hike for those who want to make an extra loop off the popular Canyon Trail. The trail travels around the side of the mountain at a 10 percent grade.
Never miss a local story.
About 200,000 people visit Badger Mountain each year.
Comments