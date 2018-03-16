Have you taken this dietary supplement? It’s making people sick

A Benton County woman in her 50s was sickened in a nationwide Salmonella outbreak linked to the Southeast Asian plant kratom, the state Department of Health announced Friday.
The woman did not have to be hospitalized, health officials said. No other information on her condition was provided.
The woman is one of 10 people in Washington who’ve became ill in the outbreak — and one of at least 87 people nationwide.
A Walla Walla County woman in her 30s also was among those who became ill. Unlike the Benton County woman, she did have to spend time in the hospital, state health officials said.
Kratom is sold as a dietary supplement in various forms. It’s used for its stimulant effects and as an opioid substitute to treat withdrawal.
U.S. consumer safety groups don’t safety test or regulate it, and the federal Food & Drug Administration warns against its use. “FDA is concerned that kratom, which affects the same opioid brain receptors as morphine, appears to have properties that expose users to the risks of addiction, abuse, and dependence,” the agency said on its website.
Salmonella is a bacterial infection that can cause symptoms such as severe or bloody diarrhea, fever, chills, abdominal discomfort and vomiting. It’s most often contracted through contaminated food or water.
People who develop symptoms and think they may have come into contact with kratom should call a health care provider, the health department said.
People with weakened immune systems, pregnant women, seniors and children are at higher risk for severe illness.
