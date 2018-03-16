Blake Shelton, Pitbull to headline Pendleton concert

Superstars Blake Shelton and Pitbull will perform this summer in Pendleton.
The artists are headlining the third-annual Pendleton Whisky Music Fest on July 14. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 23.
“This is the third year we’re bringing to life the ‘Party in Pendleton’ and we couldn’t be more excited,” said Andy McAnally, co-organizer of the event, in a statement. “We are honored to welcome Blake Shelton and Pitbull to our Pendleton community and look forward to hosting music fans from the entire Pacific Northwest and beyond.”
Tickets will be available at a variety of price points, starting at $85 for grandstand seats. That price doesn’t include user fees.
For more information, go to pendletonwhiskymusicfest.com.
The concert is at the Pendleton Round-Up grounds. Sponsors include Pendleton Whisky, Legacy Ram, Hill Meat, the Pendleton Round-Up Association and Happy Canyon Company.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
