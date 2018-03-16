Country singer Blake Shelton will perform this summer at the Pendleton Whisky Music Fest in Pendleton.
Local

Blake Shelton, Pitbull to headline Pendleton concert

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

March 16, 2018 06:15 AM

Kennewick, WA

Superstars Blake Shelton and Pitbull will perform this summer in Pendleton.

The artists are headlining the third-annual Pendleton Whisky Music Fest on July 14. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 23.

“This is the third year we’re bringing to life the ‘Party in Pendleton’ and we couldn’t be more excited,” said Andy McAnally, co-organizer of the event, in a statement. “We are honored to welcome Blake Shelton and Pitbull to our Pendleton community and look forward to hosting music fans from the entire Pacific Northwest and beyond.”

Tickets will be available at a variety of price points, starting at $85 for grandstand seats. That price doesn’t include user fees.

Superstars Blake Shelton and Pitbull will headline the Pendleton Whisky Music Fest on July 14 in Pendleton, Ore.
Pendleton Whisky Music Fest

For more information, go to pendletonwhiskymusicfest.com.

The concert is at the Pendleton Round-Up grounds. Sponsors include Pendleton Whisky, Legacy Ram, Hill Meat, the Pendleton Round-Up Association and Happy Canyon Company.

Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald

