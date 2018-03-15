Local

2 girls left threats to shoot up a Kennewick school. They thought it was funny

Two girls were emergency expelled Thursday from Park Middle School in Kennewick after they posted notes in a bathroom threatening to shoot up the school.

The threats came a day after similar threats to the school were found in a bathroom stall. The threats have not yet been connected, said officials.

Thursday’s notes threatened a shooting at the school March 19.

The two girls at the center of Thursday’s threats reportedly told police and administrators that they placed the notes in the bathroom stall because they thought it would be funny.

Officials also said the girls, 11 and 12, did not intend any violence and didn’t know of any plan by anyone else.

The district emergency expelled the girls. Kennewick police said they would forward the case to Benton County prosecutors to review for possible charges.

