Thousands of Tri-City teens leave class to protest school violence

More than 2,000 Tri-City students walked out of class Wednesday, joining legions of kids across the country in protest exactly one month after a school shooting in Florida left 17 dead.
Carrying signs with messages like, “Am I next?” and “Our Voices are Louder than Gunfire,” the local students were peaceful, yet clear.
“There are far too many school shootings in this country. There are far too many kids who are afraid to go to school,” said Meghan McQuade, 17, a junior at Delta High School in Pasco. “We should feel safe in our schools, and that’s what we’re protesting for.”
McQuade helped organize her school’s walkout, which drew about 100 teens, or roughly one-quarter of the student body.
Tri-City school officials said the walkouts — which were planned by students, not organized or endorsed by the school districts — went smoothly. No issues were reported at any Tri-City schools.
The walkouts in the Tri-Cities and nationwide lasted 17 minutes — one for each of the students and staff killed Feb. 14 at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.
In Kennewick, about 1,000 middle and high school students walked out, leaving class but remaining on campus, the district reported.
Richland saw about 650 students leave class, largely in middle and high school, that district said.
In Pasco, about 850 students walked out.
Tri-City students who participated will need their parents’ OK to be considered excused.
At some Tri-City schools, gun control was a theme. Students at Southridge High School in Kennewick chanted, “Gun control now” during their walkout.
At Delta High, students said their protest wasn’t about guns, but about the need for safer schools.
“It’s not anti-gun vs. pro-gun, it’s not conservative vs. liberal. This is a nonpartisan movement,” said McQuade, the student organizer.
“This is for making schools safer, for demanding that our elected officials pass legislation to make our schools safer,” she said.
Angel Nunez, 16, a Delta sophomore, said school shootings have happened “too many times already.”
And, “we don’t see change. It’s usually a two-week thing in the news and then it goes away. We want to make it stay,” Nunez said.
The Delta students also wanted to honor the people who died at Stoneman Douglas High when a former student opened fire.
“They were so young,” said Nachelle Linn, 15, a freshman, who held a sign with the 17 names. “There were 14-year-olds (among the dead). Our age. We want to remember these kids.”
The Delta High demonstration also drew some students in counter-protest.
Carson Breese, 15, a freshman, carried a sign that read, “I feel perfectly safe.”
The Parkland shooting was horrible, he said. “We hope that never happens again. But, there are actions that need to be taken and actions that don’t,” he said. “Me, personally, and the people that are with me now — we feel perfectly safe. If (the other students marching) don’t feel that way, that’s their opinion. They do what they want. But this is how we feel.”
Some students took a different track altogether.
At Kiona-Benton City High School, six students walked out. But many more opted to participate in a “walk up,” focusing on reaching out to lonely kids or those outside their usual social circles.
It grew out of discussion in leadership class, said Principal Clay Henry.
“They talked about, how we can make progress and not lose the message?” he said. “How can we get to the kids (on the margins) and let them know we care about them and want them to be part of our school?”
While most of the local walkouts were at middle or high schools, at least a couple younger kids took part.
One student at Tapteal Elementary School in West Richland walked out to the flagpole, the Richland School District reported.
A student at Sunset View Elementary in Kennewick also held signs on the sidewalk outside the school with her family during the walkout.
Delta High’s walkout started promptly at 10 a.m., with students lined up on the sidewalk out front.
After a few minutes, they released 17 white balloons. Eventually, they started chanting, “Make schools safer and do something now.”
Some school staff members were outside with them, not participating but making sure they were safe. Pasco police officers also were on hand.
Darlene Sarte, 17, a junior who helped organize the walkout, said “a lot of people, mostly adults, are saying there are other ways to do this.”
But the walkout gives them a chance to be heard , she said, adding that, “direct action makes change.”
McQuade said people have asked her what she and her peers will accomplish by walking out.
“But, honestly, what do we have to lose? We have nothing to lose by this and everything to gain,” she said. “(Throughout history) we’ve seen peaceful protest work time and time again. If you just sit back and don’t say anything, nothing is going to change.”
Photographer Bob Brawdy contributed to this report.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
