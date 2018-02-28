UPDATE: No gun found at Ki-Be schools

A student has been detained at Kiona-Benton City High School after a rumor that a gun was brought to the campus.

Police and emergency crews were called to the school about 11 a.m.

School officials are asking parents not to come to the school. There are no current threats at this time. No weapon has been found.

About 15 Benton County sheriff’s deputies, West Richland police and Washington State Patrol troopers came to the campus.

The high school and middle school will both remain locked down as a precaution while they investigate.

The heavy response is because of incidents across the country, said Benton County Sgt. Mathew Clarke.

“We’re all parents and grandparents so we’re going to take this seriously,” Clarke said.

A 15-year-old male student who was detained was the last person who is known to have information about the threat. He is being questioned.

It’s unclear if the rumor involved a threat to a particular student or to the school. Several students reported the threat to the principal.

Parents gathered at the high school Wednesday said they wanted more information from the school district. But they were pleased with the law enforcement response and grateful that the district took the threat seriously.

District officials acted quickly in this case — something they pledged to do after a scary situation last fall.

Two high school students allegedly conspired to kill a third, their plan only foiled at the last minute. And while the principal heard about a possible plot fairly quickly after the near miss, he didn’t immediately call in the sheriff’s office and instead investigated on his own to determine if it was true.

The two alleged plotters are charged in Benton County Superior Court with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

