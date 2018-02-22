Travelers, be prepared for snow. Tri-City flurries possible, too

The Tri-Cities could see some snow flurries Saturday, and those leaving town can expect snow on the mountain passes.
The National Weather Service predicts just a slight chance of snow Friday in the Tri-Cities, followed by a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers Saturday.
Expect rain on Sunday.
The weather should be breezy from Friday through the weekend in the Tri-Cities.
Saturday could be the windiest day, with sustained wind speeds of about 16 mph and gusts as high as 28 mph.
The tradeoff for wind and precipitation will be warming weather. Lows that have been in the teens should rise to around freezing Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights in the Tri-Cities.
Highs could be in the mid 40s Saturday and a couple degrees warmer on Sunday.
Travelers over Snoqualmie Pass can expect snow Friday through Sunday, according to the weather service.
Friday should see the heaviest snow, with new snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches possible, according to the weather service.
Travelers heading east on Interstate 82 can expect show showers starting Friday and continuing through Monday.
Roads may be covered with hard-packed snow and ice, according to the weather service.
Annette Cary: 509-582-1533, @HanfordNews
