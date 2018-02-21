More Videos

Drug task force search problem home in Pasco 0:13

Drug task force search problem home in Pasco

Pause
Amanda Hill's coworkers release balloons with messages to their friend 0:26

Amanda Hill's coworkers release balloons with messages to their friend

Rape suspect captured after chase across Tri-Cities 0:19

Rape suspect captured after chase across Tri-Cities

Fight at Pasco party leaves one dead 0:13

Fight at Pasco party leaves one dead

A Tri-City fitness center changes the life of one of its members 1:41

A Tri-City fitness center changes the life of one of its members

Popping the cork with Kennewick's newest wine venue 1:02

Popping the cork with Kennewick's newest wine venue

Is this your urn? The Franklin County coroner is holding it for you 0:29

Is this your urn? The Franklin County coroner is holding it for you

Video of emergency workers at rollover that trapped 2 kids 0:19

Video of emergency workers at rollover that trapped 2 kids

Famous Tri-City dog remembered 0:51

Famous Tri-City dog remembered

Emergency crews tend to person who went over Zintel Canyon bridge 0:10

Emergency crews tend to person who went over Zintel Canyon bridge

Kennewick High freshman Nevaeh Gonzales explains why a group of about 40 students from the school of 1,650 students walked out of afternoon classes. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald
Kennewick High freshman Nevaeh Gonzales explains why a group of about 40 students from the school of 1,650 students walked out of afternoon classes. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Local

Kennewick students take unexcused absence to demand change in gun regulations

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

February 21, 2018 05:50 PM

About 40 Kennewick High School students took an unexcused absence Wednesday to add their voices to a national call for more regulations for guns.

When they walked out around noon Wednesday, they brought a single sign with them — “Empower Youth.”

“We’re trying to empower our generation to make a stand, and make a real statement and positive change in the community,” said Nevaeh Gonzales, 14.

Kennewick High was the only local school with a contingent of students that protested. The group was still out on Dayton Street when classes got out around 2 p.m..

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Officials said the students were docked for an unexcused absence for the classes they missed.

Across the state and nationwide, students used Wednesday to walk out — sometimes in big numbers — to push for an end to school shootings and stricter gun control.

Gonzales, a freshman, and some of her friends were motivated to do something after the recent shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

She and her neighbor heard about plans elsewhere to walk out and march and sent the idea to people they knew.

Word quickly spread, and by noon they group walked out of class and stood on the sidewalk.

“We don’t want to take guns away. That’s not what we’re standing for,” Gonzales said. “But we do want stricter laws.”

Gonzales said she wants mental health screenings for gun purchases.

It’s one of a series of proposals circulating on social media.

“We’re trying to make a change,” said Mckenzie Salazar, a sophomore. “We shouldn’t have to go to school and worry about shooters coming and killing people.”

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Drug task force search problem home in Pasco 0:13

Drug task force search problem home in Pasco

Pause
Amanda Hill's coworkers release balloons with messages to their friend 0:26

Amanda Hill's coworkers release balloons with messages to their friend

Rape suspect captured after chase across Tri-Cities 0:19

Rape suspect captured after chase across Tri-Cities

Fight at Pasco party leaves one dead 0:13

Fight at Pasco party leaves one dead

A Tri-City fitness center changes the life of one of its members 1:41

A Tri-City fitness center changes the life of one of its members

Popping the cork with Kennewick's newest wine venue 1:02

Popping the cork with Kennewick's newest wine venue

Is this your urn? The Franklin County coroner is holding it for you 0:29

Is this your urn? The Franklin County coroner is holding it for you

Video of emergency workers at rollover that trapped 2 kids 0:19

Video of emergency workers at rollover that trapped 2 kids

Famous Tri-City dog remembered 0:51

Famous Tri-City dog remembered

Emergency crews tend to person who went over Zintel Canyon bridge 0:10

Emergency crews tend to person who went over Zintel Canyon bridge

Drug task force search problem home in Pasco

View More Video