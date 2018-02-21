Kennewick students take unexcused absence to demand change in gun regulations

About 40 Kennewick High School students took an unexcused absence Wednesday to add their voices to a national call for more regulations for guns.
When they walked out around noon Wednesday, they brought a single sign with them — “Empower Youth.”
“We’re trying to empower our generation to make a stand, and make a real statement and positive change in the community,” said Nevaeh Gonzales, 14.
Kennewick High was the only local school with a contingent of students that protested. The group was still out on Dayton Street when classes got out around 2 p.m..
Officials said the students were docked for an unexcused absence for the classes they missed.
Across the state and nationwide, students used Wednesday to walk out — sometimes in big numbers — to push for an end to school shootings and stricter gun control.
Gonzales, a freshman, and some of her friends were motivated to do something after the recent shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.
She and her neighbor heard about plans elsewhere to walk out and march and sent the idea to people they knew.
Word quickly spread, and by noon they group walked out of class and stood on the sidewalk.
“We don’t want to take guns away. That’s not what we’re standing for,” Gonzales said. “But we do want stricter laws.”
Gonzales said she wants mental health screenings for gun purchases.
It’s one of a series of proposals circulating on social media.
“We’re trying to make a change,” said Mckenzie Salazar, a sophomore. “We shouldn’t have to go to school and worry about shooters coming and killing people.”
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
