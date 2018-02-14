This free Kennewick workshop can help you protect kids from porn

A workshop aimed at providing tools to protect children from pornography is Thursday in Kennewick.
The Safeguard Series: Protecting Kids from Pornography is 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the auditorium at Kennewick High School, 500 S. Dayton St.
It’s free and open to the public.
Benton-Franklin Superior Court Judge Joe Burrowes, Richland Police Chief Chris Skinner and Kristen A. Jenson, author of Good Pictures Bad Pictures and founder of ProtectYoungMinds.org, are scheduled to speak.
Never miss a local story.
The workshop will touch on what makes kids look at porn; why they often don’t tell adults; ways to teach kids to recognize, reject and report porn exposure; and conversation starters for families.
Community organizations will be on hand with information booths, demonstrations on filtering products will be available, and handouts and brochures will be provided.
Jenson’s Good Pictures Bad Pictures also will be available at a special price.
For more information on the workshop, go to facebook.com/SafeguardAlliance.
Comments