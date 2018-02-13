Local

If you signed up for jury duty in the Tri-Cities, be alert

By Jake Dorsey

jdorsey@tricityherald.com

February 13, 2018 06:50 PM

The Franklin County Clerk’s Office is warning people about scammers using jury duty to steal your money.

Clerk Michael J. Killian said Tuesday that neither the clerk’s office nor Franklin County Superior Court will ever call you to get you to pay fines for missing jury service.

Killian said the caller might say they’re police and that you have a warrant for your arrest.

They then will say that you can pay the fine with prepaid debit cards.

Killian said you’ll usually be instructed by the scammer to read the card numbers over the phone.

If that weren’t bad enough, the scammer might also give you the name of a real judge, employee or case number.

If you’re called, Killian said, don’t make a payment.

Instead, call your county clerk’s office or law enforcement agency to report the scam.

Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405, @JakeD_TRI

