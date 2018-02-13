This Richland park feature was stolen months ago. He found it on Craigslist

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:41 A Tri-City fitness center changes the life of one of its members Pause 1:02 Popping the cork with Kennewick's newest wine venue 0:29 Is this your urn? The Franklin County coroner is holding it for you 0:19 Video of emergency workers at rollover that trapped 2 kids 0:51 Famous Tri-City dog remembered 0:10 Emergency crews tend to person who went over Zintel Canyon bridge 0:07 Woman finds a roach in her food at Kennewick restaurant 0:51 PNNL and UW hope new program will have big IMPACT 3:43 PNNL, UW reveal joint research project into materials science 0:51 These life-changing gifts were given to Pasco students Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Jason Watson, a longtime percussionist and collector of antique drums, made a startling discovery several months back on Craigslist. He found a listing for a marimba stolen from Howard Amon Park. He purchased it and returned to the Richland Police Department. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

