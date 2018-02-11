8 fail in latest round of Mid-Columbia restaurant inspections

The Benton-Franklin Health District’s food safety team reported results from 34 inspections for the week ending Jan. 26.
Eight establishments failed and face re-inspection while 11 received perfect scores on the 418-point rating system.
The 1,000-plus licensed food retailers in Benton and Franklin counties are regularly reviewed for sanitation, safe food handling practices and other factors that could lead to food-borne illness.
Receiving 25 or more critical red points on a routine inspection or 10 or more on a follow-up is a failing performance and results in further visits.
Never miss a local story.
Past inspections can be viewed online at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php
Direct questions and concerns to the health district, 509-460-4205.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
4th Base Pizza & Wings, 20 S. Auburn St., Kennewick, Jan. 23, routine (55 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper cooking procedure, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
Bangkok Restaurant, 8318 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, Jan. 22, routine (40 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foots, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1102 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Jan. 21, routine (45 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hot holding, improper reheating procedures.
Kimo’s, 2696 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Richland, Jan. 22, routine (55 red, 10 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, no paper towels at hand sink and water temperature too cool, improper hot holding, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
Parkade Bar & Grill, 207 W. Kennewick Ave., Jan. 25, first follow-up to Jan. 16 routine (10 red, 5 blue)
Notes: No soap at hand sink.
Taqueria Los Lopez, 404 W. Lewis St., Pasco, Jan. 25, second follow-up to Dec. 6 routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Note: Improper cooling procedure.
The Original Pancake House, 3717 Plaza Way, Kennewick, Jan. 25, routine (50 red, 8 blue)
Notes: Improper hand washing, improper hot holding.
Yummie Pho, 7520 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Jan. 21, routine (35 red, 13 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Bruchi’s, 2417 W. Kennewick Ave., Jan. 23, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Burger King, 7407 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, Jan. 23, routine (15 red, 0 blue)
Columbia Point Cafe, 225 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, Jan. 20, routine (0 red, 15 blue)
Doggie Style Gourmet (mobile), Columbia Park, Kennewick, Jan. 20, routine (15 red, 0 blue)
DQ Grill & Chill, 3250 Duportail St., Richland, Jan. 22, routine (0 red, 2 blue)
Dutch Bros. Coffee, 2918 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Jan. 24, first follow-up to Dec. 20 routine (0 red, 2 blue)
Espo’s Sports Bar & Grill, 107 Vista Way, Kennewick, Jan. 25, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Famous Dave’s, 8110 Gage Blvd., Kennewick, Jan. 22, routine (10 red, 5 blue)
Finley Elementary School, 213504 E. Cougar Road, Kennewick, Jan. 22, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Finley Middle School, 37208 Finley Road, Kennewick, Jan. 22, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Head Start/Children’s Center, 1549 S.E. Georgia Ave., Richland, Jan. 23, (0 red, 0 blue)
Idalia’s Tamales (mobile), 6403 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Jan. 26, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Jefferson Elementary School, 1525 Hunt Ave., Richland, Jan. 25, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Kamiakin High School, 600 N. Arthur St., Kennewick, Jan. 26, first follow-up to Dec. 14 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Kennewick High Gym/Concession, 500 S. Dayton St., Jan. 26, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Marcus Whitman Elementary School, 1704 Gray St., Richland, Jan. 25, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Moo Woo Inc., 2307 W. Court St., Pasco, Jan. 23, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Pizza Hut, 818 Vineyard Drive, Kennewick, Jan. 25, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Prosser Food Depot (bakery), 1309 Meade Ave., Jan. 22, first follow-up to Dec. 14 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Rite Aid, 1329 Lee Blvd., Richland, Jan. 25, routine (5 red, 2 blue)
Riverview High School, 36509 S. Lemon Drive, Kennewick, Jan. 22, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Sky Market, 830 W. A St., Pasco, Jan. 23, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Some Bagels, 810 S. Washington St., Kennewick, Jan. 23, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
The Local Coffee House, 8530 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, Jan. 23, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Walgreens, 2800 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Jan. 21, routine (5 red, 2 blue)
Whittier Elementary School, 616 N. Wehe, Pasco, Jan. 25, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
Comments