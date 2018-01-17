Flu pounding Tri-City schools, filling hospitals

Tri-City hospitals and emergency rooms are getting slammed by the flu and many schools also are taking a hit.
And a fifth person has died in the Tri-Cities in recent weeks.
All the victims were adults and at higher risk because of factors such as age and/or underlying medical conditions, the Benton-Franklin Health District reported.
And local health facilities are hustling to handle the influx of people needing care.
Never miss a local story.
In the last week, Kadlec averaged 334 patients a day between its standalone emergency department in Kennewick and its hospital ER in Richland — about 75 patients a day more than usual.
Kadlec’s hospital admissions also are up, and urgent and express care facilities are seeing more patients.
It’s the same story at Trios Health in Kennewick, which is seeing an average ER volume increase of about 20 percent.
Trios Southridge Hospital has reached capacity a few times, and urgent care — including the physical facility on West Grandridge Boulevard and the virtual urgent care program — also have seen upticks.
At Lourdes Health in Pasco, patient numbers are up and staff members are out sick.
Local school districts also are getting pounded.
I do everything I can. Every day, I’m going out and wiping counters, disinfecting doorknobs. We’re doing what we can to prevent it at the school, but it is what it is.
Brandee Hogg, Jefferson Elementary health aide
Attendance is down in many Richland schools. At Jefferson Elementary, one-quarter of the student body has been out in the last week with flu-like illness.
At one point, a kindergarten class had half its students out and a Life Skills class had only three of 13 students show up, said Brandee Hogg, a health aide.
Jefferson is seeing both influenza and stomach flu, she told the Herald.
“I do everything I can. Every day, I’m going out and wiping counters, disinfecting doorknobs,” Hogg said. “We’re doing what we can to prevent it at the school, but it is what it is.”
Flu season seems to be hitting earlier and harder than in past years, she said.
“I’d like people to be aware. If your kids are having symptoms, be vigilant with their care. Keep them home. Make sure they’re symptom-free before they return to school,” Hogg said. “Make sure everyone is washing their hands, covering their coughs. Just be pro-active.”
So far, the flu hasn’t taken an unusual toll on the Richland district’s staff. Staff absences are within normal limits.
If your kids are having symptoms, be vigilant with their care. Keep them home. Make sure they’re symptom-free before they return to school. Make sure everyone is washing their hands, covering their coughs.
Brandee Hogg, Jefferson Elementary health aide
In Kennewick, student attendance data wasn’t available. But since winter break, staff absences are up about 50 percent compared to the average, the district reported.
Pasco School District didn’t have employee absence numbers, but student attendance has taken a slight hit as peak flu season sets in, the district said.
Statewide, flu also is hitting hard. Since October, Washington has seen 46 lab-confirmed flu deaths.
Health officials say everyone age 6 months and older should get a flu shot.
That’s the most important step you can take to protect yourself and others, said Coni Connell, a registered nurse and infection control coordinator for Trios Health.
Also, “wash your hands often and stay home if you’re sick,” she said. “If you go to the grocery store, wipe off the grocery cart handles. Take those kinds of steps.”
Flu is a contagious respiratory illness, with symptoms such as fever, chills, aches, cough and sore throat. For most people, it’s unpleasant but not life-threatening, though can lead to serious illness and death.
Pregnant women, young children, seniors and people with other health conditions are particularly at risk. People in those categories who feel they might be sick should seek medical care immediately.
In other cases, “if you’re not in a high-risk group and it’s not an emergency, call your (provider) and find out if there are things you can do to manage your illness at home instead of going to the ER,” said Dr. Amy Person, health officer of the Benton-Franklin Health District.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
Comments