She killed a cyclist and drove away, police say, then returned to yell at 2 witnesses

Associated Press

January 17, 2018 02:32 PM

BEND, Ore.

Prosecutors say a driver accused of killing a female Bend cyclist had berated other cyclists after she struck the woman.

The Bulletin reports 41-year-old Shantel Witt is accused of hitting 38-year-old Marika Stone with her GMC pickup as Stone was cycling with two others in December.

Witt has been charged with manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.

Deputy district attorney Kari Hathorn says Witt had briefly drove off, but return to the scene to yell an expletive at Stone’s surviving companions.

Witt’s lawyer, Bryan Donahue, did not immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.

Witt was placed on house arrest immediately after her Tuesday hearing in Deschutes County Circuit Court.

Witt is scheduled to be arraigned on indictment Feb. 6.

