Oil spills into Snake River in Franklin County

An estimated 100 gallons of turbine oil has spilled into the Snake River at Lower Monumental Dam near Kahlotus.
The spill, which occurred between Dec. 14 and Jan. 4, was reported to Columbia Riverkeeper under reporting requirements from a 2014 court settlement.
The nonprofit environmental protection agency sued the Army Corps of Engineers to stop oil pollution at eight dams on the Snake and Columbia rivers.
The most recent spill was discovered while the Corps was recording oil levels. It found an unexplained drop of an inch in the oil sump associated with one of its six turbines used to generate electricity, according to information provided to Columbia Riverkeeper. The oil is presumed to have gone into the river.
The turbine has been taken out of service for inspection and repair, according to Columbia Riverkeeper.
Columbia Riverkeeper says the Corps agreed when the lawsuit was settled to study the use of non-toxic oils, but has not undertaken a significant shift to non-toxic oils at its dams in the region.
The group also is calling on the Environmental Protection Agency and the Washington and Oregon governors to improve protection of the rivers.
