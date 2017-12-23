He’s been trying for 40 years to drive around the world; 2 Tri-Citians are helping him finish the trip

More Videos 0:54 Christmas miracle recoveries for Tri-City woman and her baby Pause 0:46 Richland police remind you to lock it, remove it or lose it 1:12 Completing the journey of Sand Ship Discovery 4:00 Dental care for the poor in Guatemala 3:15 Watch these Pasco students show their pride through hip hop 0:40 See Kamiakin take down Kennewick during homecoming 35-12 1:50 'I haven't left prayer behind' 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 0:53 Proof Gastropub to offer skyline dining in Kennewick 2:38 Finding peace of mind in traditions Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Completing the journey of Sand Ship Discovery Laurence Upton tells the story behind the 1966 Jeep CJ5 he's having restored so his aunt and uncle, Patty and Loren Upton, can complete an epic world journey they started in 1984. Laurence Upton tells the story behind the 1966 Jeep CJ5 he's having restored so his aunt and uncle, Patty and Loren Upton, can complete an epic world journey they started in 1984. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

