Local

Updated: Two women killed in wreck that closed I-82 at Benton City Sunday

Tri-City Herald

October 29, 2017 11:31 AM

Two women were killed Sunday morning in a multiple collision wreck on Interstate 82 near Benton City.

The wreck was reported at about 6 a.m. at milepost 95 and closed all lanes in both directions. The freeway did not fully reopen until about 9 a.m.

Benton County Coroner John Hansens confirmed the victims were both female. His office was in the process of notifying their families. He said their identities will be released Monday.

The Washington State Patrol is still investigating the cause of the wreck but had not released additional information as of Sunday afternoon.

This post will be updated as additional information becomes available.

